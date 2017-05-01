Bernie Sanders Is Publishing a Book About Political Revolution for Teenagers

Bernie Sanders’ only presence on Amazon won’t just be creepy coloring books anymore. The Independent Vermont senator and former Democratic presidential candidate has announced that he’s penning a guide to political revolution for teenagers, and it’ll be out just in time for summer reading lists.

The Bernie Sanders Guide to Political Revolution will help teenagers “learn more about progressive causes and how to mobilize around key issues they care about,” according to a free preview given to (where else) super-woke adolescent rag Teen Vogue.

They even got to reveal the cool cover, reminiscent of the Bernie Sanders artwork featured during his short-lived attempt to take over the Democratic Party, and harkening back to Communist-era propaganda posters.

The book, Sanders tells Teen Vogue, aims to get kids interested in politics early, so that they’re more fully prepared for battle when they step on college campuses. Because after all, today’s college students just aren’t mindlessly progressive enough.

“Young people are the future of our country,” Sanders told the magazine. “As citizens of the United States, they have a responsibility to participate in our democracy and to help create a government which works for all, rather than just the few. This book will expose them to an unusual political campaign, the excitement of politics and what being a progressive is all about.”

The declared socialist won’t be offering his book for free, though. He’ll be happily profiteering from his knowledge base; the book costs $16.99 for hardcover and just under $10 for a digital version.

The move does come at a good time for Bernie. The Vermont senator has been a top target of both established progressives and movement Democrats, who want to see his populist up-swell come to a swift end.

DNC Chair Tom Perez wants Bernie to participate within the Democratic party or quick critiquing it. Progressives are angry that Bernie has been stressing winning over ideological purity within the party, even going so far as to support a Democratic candidate who is openly opposed to abortion.

If he can get in good with the kiddos, he can at least guarantee himself a few good years at the forefront of progressive politics.