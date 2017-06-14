Baseball Field Shooting Brings Out Some of Congress’s Hidden Badasses

Congress isn’t exactly popular or highly productive these days, but as bullets rained down on the normally placid legislators practicing baseball on Wednesday, a few Republicans found their inner badass.

Early Wednesday morning, James Hodgkinson opened fire on a crowded softball field, where Republican Congressmen were practicing for the annual Congressional baseball game. Rep. Steve Scalise was wounded in the shooting along with several aides and two members of the Capitol police.

As his colleagues ran for cover, Scalise, who had been standing at second base, crawled off the softball field, leaving a trail of blood in his wake.

Rep. Brad Wenstrup, a GOP Congressman from Cincinnati, rushed to Scalise’s aid. An Iraq war veteran and doctor, Wenstrup sprang into action, enlisting Alabama Rep. Mo Brooks as his battlefield nurse. Brooks held a cloth over Scalise’s wound to minimize blood loss while Wenstrup cut Scalise’s clothes away and stabilized the injured Congressman.

One member of Scalise’s security detail was shot in the leg, but assisted in treating his boss. Although details are unclear, it’s believed Scalise’s wounded bodyguard was among those who shot back at Hodgkinson, wounding him.

Wenstrup later described the event on Twitter as “like being in Iraq again,” though unlike in his previous war zone experience, this time Wenstrup was unarmed.

Rep. Jeff Flake also remained cool, assisting another shooting victim, Congressional staffer Zachary Barth, who dove into a dugout where Flake and some colleagues had taken cover.

After Scalise’s security detail and Capitol Police had neutralized the shooter, Flake ran out on to the field where Scalise was being treated, grabbed his phone and called Scalise’s wife, so she wouldn’t hear about his injuries on the news.

Both Mo Brooks and Sen. Rand Paul, who was also present, extolled the bravery of those same Capitol Police officers who ended up in a firefight with Hodgkinson. “I think with absolute certainty nobody would have survived without Capitol police,” Paul told media, “The field was basically a killing field.”

Scalise, who is from Louisiana, was said to be in “good spirits” on his way to the hospital, where he underwent surgery on a bullet wound near his hip. He was in serious condition as of Wednesday afternoon, but expected to make a full recovery.