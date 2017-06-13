Barron Trump Is America’s Newest Fashion Icon

Barron Trump is lighting the fashion world on fire.

Captured exiting Marine One alongside his mother as they officially move into the White House, Barron was casually dressed in a shirt, dark blue jeans and sneakers. The gray cotton ringer t-shirt, featuring the words “The Expert” in blue lettering, is now making waves on social media, and flying off the shelves. The shirt is completely sold out at the J. Crew online store.

Observers on social media noted that his appearance as a normal everyday person is why Americans connect with him. He’s not the only Trump going downmarket with his clothing: His mother Melania and his sister Ivanka have both taken to wearing bargain rack labels to appeal to the average American.

Anything the President’s totally chill son wears is probably going to find an audience. After all, the 11-year-old is the most-popular member of the Trump family.

Ian Miles Cheong is a journalist and outspoken media critic. You can reach him through social media at @stillgray on Twitter and on Facebook.