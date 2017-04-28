At Berkeley, Antifa Protesters Got Free Massages in ‘Empathy Tent’ During Protests

Fighting the exercise of free speech can be a tough job, and Berkeley’s “Antifa” protesters aren’t always up to the job. Thankfully, there is a full support system on hand during their landmark protests against one person giving a twenty minute speech about things they don’t agree with, to make being a rampaging lunatic just that much easier.

Yesterday, as a battle raged on outside the University of California Berkeley over Ann Coulter’s cancelled appearance, Antifa protesters on a break from busting up Starbucks and screaming obscenities got free neck massages from Berkeley’s own “Empathy tent”—an outdoor “safe space” on Berkeley’s campus.

"Empathy" tent at #Berkeley #CivicPark Lady giving guy with helmet on a neck massage ahead of expected rally after @anncoulter cancellation. pic.twitter.com/84TKYDF8B6 — Laura Anthony (@LauraAnthony7) April 27, 2017

Hopefully the tent’s staff were able to alleviate his sore muscles and deep concerns about the Trump administration.

The “Empathy Tent” is, apparently, a staple of Berkeley’s protest scene, and holds regular hours both on UC Berkeley’s campus, in public parks, and in the central square in downtown Berkeley. It bills itself as a “community listening project” and trains students and Berkeley residents to engage in healing conversation and “shared action.”

They also offer “circular facilitation training” and, apparently, neck massages. Sometimes, they have a giant teddy bear, and hand out bags of snacks with “kind notes” in them.

Fortunately for the beleaguered Antifa members, Thursday night’s protest was a short one. After Gavin McInnes read Ann Coulter’s planned speech, there was a short scuffle, but any planned demonstrations of violence were quickly diffused. Police made only five arrests, only one for attempting to incite a riot.

Maybe those neck massages really do work.