Antifa Member Attacks and Stabs Police Horse in Neck at Pennsylvania Demonstration

A Philadelphia member of Antifa, the “anti-fascist” protest group that’s caused a number of incidents across the country in its effort to “resist” President Donald Trump, is in jail after she allegedly attacked and stabbed a Pennsylvania police horse.

The horse, Sampson, and his human partner were part of a small group of Pennsylvania State Trooper mounted police, performing crowd control at a “March Against Sharia” on Saturday.

Lisa Simon, an Antifa “counter-protester” of the March, reportedly attacked the horse with a flag pole that had a nail driven into one end in an effort to get the horse to run, causing chaos in the crowd, according to law enforcement.

Simon stabbed the horse in the neck with the weapon, but the horse was able to keep composure and continued to work despite his injury. Simon, realizing she had not made headway in her effort, then attempted to obstruct police from moving the crowd along the block where they were working.

She is now is facing a host of charges, including “aggravated assault, illegally taunting a police animal, prohibited offensive weapons, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and obstruction of administrative law.” She was arraigned Tuesday, and is currently being held on $100,000 bail.

Antifa, of course, disputes that Simon did anything and is urging their comrades-in-arms to rally to her defense on their Facebook page.

“A comrade was arrested while trying to demonstrate against an anti-Muslim rally in Harrisburg, PA. The charges are entirely fabricated and do not reflect what actually happened during the incident,” their statement says, going on to describe Simon as a “political prisoner,” and the charges as “fabricated.”

They also say they will continue to abide by the “values” of their movement, which include ‘anti-corporatism”—which apparently doesn’t include not posting on a heavily corporate social media network.

Sampson, the horse, is said to be recovering and is still able to work.