Anti-Trump Vandals Invade Trump Golf Course, Attack Trees With Chainsaws

In the latest incident of vandalism targeting Trump-related property, two trespassers climbed an 8-foot fence around Trump Links golf course in New York City’s Bronx borough earlier this week, using a chainsaw to take down four 20- to 30-foot trees.

Staff interrupted the vandals, who fled on foot Tuesday morning, leaving their chainsaw behind. Police say they believe it was two men, who could face felony criminal mischief charges if identified and captured.

This is reportedly the second time vandals have targeted the trees at the Bronx golf course; a Trump Links manager told the New York Post that “it’s the same situation as in February.”

Though Trump’s company manages the eponymous golf course, Trump Links at Ferry Point is actually a taxpayer-funded endeavor.

This isn’t the first time vandals have caused damage at Trump properties.

In March, environmentalists sneaked into a Trump golf course in California, later telling the Washington Post they “felt justified” to dig up the grass and spell out “No More Tigers, No More Woods.” They said they were protesting Trump’s environmental policies.

Earlier at that same golf course, protestors had been caught defacing the golf club sign and urinating in the shrubbery, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department also reported there had been “numerous [other] incidents.”

In April, vandals targeted the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia, spray-painting “Resist” on the course. Authorities also found empty bleach jugs, the Washington Business Journal reported. The same golf course was also vandalized on Election Day, though details of the incident have not been made public and are under investigation by the local fire marshal.

In October, a vandal spray-painted “No justice, no peace” and “Black Lives Matter” on the Trump International Hotel in D.C.

— Jillian Kay Melchior writes for Heat Street and is a fellow for the Steamboat Institute and the Independent Women’s Forum.