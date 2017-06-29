After the President’s Twitter Tirade, Melania Trump Stands by Her Man

President Donald Trump started his day not by meeting with U.S. senators about the new healthcare bill, or the military’s top generals to discuss the country’s increasing role in the Syrian civil war. He fired off a few tweets about MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” cohost Mika Brzezinski.

Despite the rather shocking nature of his comments, his wife, Melania Trump, defended her husband.

After an unexciting remark about U.S. sugar exports to Mexico, the president labeled Brzezinski as “low I.Q. Crazy Mika” and her cohost Joe Scarborough as “Psycho Joe.” In a followup tweet, Trump claimed that Brzezinski was “bleeding badly from a face-lift,” and shared with the rest of the world about how the couple insisted on spending New Year’s Eve with him (until he told them “no,” of course).

I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don't watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

…to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year's Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

Thursday morning’s tweets were a clear escalation in the president’s rhetoric about media organizations and journalists who he thinks treat him unfairly. The graphic and personal nature of his language led to a number of journalists and politicians declaring the insults as beneath the office of the presidency.

Melania, however, was ready to fight back. “As the First Lady has stated publicly in the past, when her husband gets attacked, he will punch back 10 times harder,” said a statement from the First Lady’s spokeswoman Stephanie Gisham.

Some reporters raised eyebrows at Melania’s response in light of her promise to tackle cyber bullying as First Lady. When asked by NBC correspondent Peter Alexander about whether her husband’s comments conflict with her campaign, Grisham responded by saying that Melania is “continuing to be thoughtful about her platform.”

