Abortion ‘At the Core’ of Justin Trudeau’s Foreign Policy, Says Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister

Canada’s minister of foreign affairs has raised a few eyebrows after saying “the core” of Justin Trudeau’s foreign policy is spreading feminism and abortion across the world.

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland told the Parliament Tuesday that when it comes to foreign policy, Canadian values include “feminism and the promotion of the rights of women and girls,” LifeSiteNews reported.

Feminism, according to her, will make the world “safe and more prosperous.”

“It is important, and historic, that we have a Prime Minister and a government who are proud to proclaim themselves feminists. Women’s rights are human rights.

“That includes sexual reproductive rights. That includes the right to safe and accessible abortions,” added Freeland, who used to a be a journalist.

“These rights are at the core of our foreign policy.”

The Foreign Affairs Minister then suggested another core of Trudeau’s foreign policy is the promotion of LGBTQ rights. “Canadian liberalism is a precious idea,” she told the Parliament.

“It is our role to set a standard for how states should treat women, gays and lesbians, transgendered people, racial, ethnic, cultural, linguistic, and religious minorities, and of course, indigenous people.”

During her speech in the Parliament, the minister announced “first feminist international assistance policy, which will target the rights of women and girls as well as gender equality,” hoping it will put Canada “at the forefront of this global effort.”

Freeland’s outline of Canadian foreign policy has sparked criticism from anti-abortion groups, saying the policy of abortion is “at odds with many developing countries and member states at the United Nations who don’t share Trudeau’s ‘value system.'”

Campaign Life’s Matt Wojciechowski told the site that “There is no such thing as a universal ‘right’ to abortion regardless of how often the Liberal government repeats this lie.

“The Liberals’ arrogance in pushing this culture of death around the world is unbelievable. They are blatantly engaging in ideological colonization, something the leader of Trudeau’s faith, Pope Francis, has denounced many times.

“Additionally, to claim that exploiting vulnerable and impoverished women by funding organizations who profit from the killing of children before birth is somehow a human right is sickening,” he added.