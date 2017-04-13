Woman with ‘Biggest Boobs in Europe’ Faces Ridicule for ‘Blackface’ Fake Tan

With 32S cups, a German woman named Martina Big claims the distinction of the biggest bosom in Europe. But apparently this claim to fame was not enough for this body modification addict, so she darkened her skin to the point of going full blackface. She describes her new skin color as “crispy brown” and “African dark.”

“Nine weeks ago, I had just three tanning injections,” Martina said. I was not expecting to go so dark but it worked so well. I love it and I really want to push it to the extreme. Now I just want to get darker and darker and see what the limits are. I love the contrast of my bright blonde hair and my dark, crispy brown skin.”

However her claim that she got her skin this dark with only three injections is highly dubious. Tanning injections are a real thing, but they’re not designed to drastically change your race in such low doses. Even though Martina was using the injections in conjunction with a 50-tube tanning bed, the results are highly suspect.

The Sun published an article in 2015 about a woman who got an infection after overdosing on 100 tanning injections. The woman in the story was not nearly as dark as Martina and also used a tanning bed.

Regardless of how she got here, Martina is now in the throes of blackface.

“At first, I wanted to look like Pamela Anderson or Katie Price. But now, I realize that is not for me. These women are not curvy enough!

“And so now, I am more inspired by Barbie or Jessica Rabbit but I go my own way and am creating my own extreme look.”

Martina began getting surgeries in 2012, when her boyfriend, Michael, convinced her to go into modeling. To date she has spent over $60,000 in body modifications, but still plans to get more breast augmentations and butt implants.

“At first, my fans were irritated saying ‘why did you do this?!” but that is because they have never seen a white girl change her skin to African dark before.

“But now, they have got used to it, they are excited like me. They say, ‘oh, I like your style! Go darker! Go darker!'”

Surprisingly, there’s not much Internet outrage about this woman’s new look which resembles black face, although there is a large amount of pity and ridicule to be found on Twitter.

Who cares what the general public think about Martina! It's her choice how she chooses to look…she isn't hurting anyone! #Thismorning — Stacey Grennan (@Staceykins_x) April 13, 2017

Seems like people get a pass on these kind of snafus if they’re also clearly insane.

Follow me on Twitter @William__Hicks