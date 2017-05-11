Woman Claims a ‘Prophecy From God’ Ordered Her to Throw Bricks at White Men

A homeless Pennsylvania woman arrested for allegedly throwing bricks at a man’s car has told police that she was simply fulfilling the wishes of God. The woman, who is white, claims that a “prophecy from God” commanded her to “throw bricks at white men.” But police think otherwise.

According to CBS Pittsburgh, police arrested 31-year-old Jasmine Fox after a man caught her hurling bricks at his vehicle. As the motorist confronted her, Fox fled, prompting him to chase her down into an abandoned Roman Catholic school before he called the police.

Police responding to the report found Fox hiding inside the school’s locker room, where they arrested her. The homeless woman told police that she was on a mission from God, carrying out a “prophecy” that urged her to attack white men with bricks. One doesn’t suppose that the prophecy also foretold of her subsequent arrest and court hearing, because no one bought her story.

It’s unclear if the male motorist was injured by the brick. Fox is now being charged with propulsion of missiles, criminal mischief, and defiant trespass and faces a preliminary hearing on May 17.

Ian Miles Cheong is a journalist and outspoken media critic. You can reach him through social media at @stillgray on Twitter and on Facebook.