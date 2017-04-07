Woman Banned From Uber for Life After Threatening to Falsely Accuse Driver of Rape

A woman from the Bronx has been banned from Uber for life after she threatened to accuse a driver of rape for kicking her out of his car.

“The behavior in this video is abusive and completely unacceptable,” an Uber spokesperson said in a statement. “As our Community Guidelines make clear, this will not be tolerated by anyone who uses Uber,” they added. “The rider’s account has been banned and Uber is looking into this incident.”

The driver had attempted to end the ride with the woman because she was being verbally abusive. She asked the driver for a phone charger, which he did not have. This prompted her to freak out for some reason.

“I’m gonna start screaming out the window that you raping me,” the woman said in response. “He tried to touch my vagina!”

Luckily the driver had the whole encounter on video, where it even appears she hit him at one point. She also threatened to punch herself in the face and tell the cops the driver had punched her.

Well, at least this story had a happy ending.

The based Uber driver made an update on YouTube where he described how these kind of allegations happen often. He also said Uber gave him an undisclosed amount of money and a large bag of phone chargers.

