WATCH: NASA Is Getting Ready to Land on Mars, Plans ‘Earth Independence’

Not just a routine update from NASA this time. Early this June in partnership with Elon Musk, the first rocket equipped with an edible garden took off.

We have it pretty good on Earth, right? Plenty of oxygen, water, fertile non-toxic soil and pleasantly bearable climate. But scientists at NASA believe that it is time for humans to become a multi-planetary species and that in fact being bound to Earth is a single point failure. What if an asteroid hits us? Or Earth’s resources get depleted? Can’t have all the eggs in one basket anymore!

Heat Street went to Kennedy Space Center to take a look at what inventions it would take to colonize Space. If you’re still wondering whether growing potatoes like Matt Damon did in Martian was plausible, turns out that NASA can already grow crops efficiently in conditions precisely mimicking the ones on Mars. They are also testing robots that would produce all the necessary resources to sustain humans on the Red Planet for a period of time. (If you’re a human, perhaps in the not so distant future you’ll have a chance to give the potato trick a try yourself, who knows.)

What’s more, the Moon, according to these guys, is possibly going to be a mid-point or the proving ground for the Mars mission. There are trillions of kilos of water and other materials frozen into the ice on the North and South poles of the Moon . Why not excavate that material, turn it into rocket propellant and fuel rockets from the Moon to Mars—which apparently is easier and cheaper than from Earth. This particular project, called “Resource Prospector” will be launched in 2020.