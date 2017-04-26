United Airlines Under Fire (Again) After Giant Bunny Owned by Celebrity Dies During Flight

The shit is hitting the fan again for United Airlines.

The airline is under fire after a bunny, called Simon, was found dead in the cargo on a plane operated by the carrier.

The 3-foot-long bunny was found dead in the cargo hold when the plane arrived at Chicago’s O’Hare airport from London Heathrow, the BBC reports. The company is currently investigating the incident.

UK media reported that the 10-month-old giant bunny was being delivered to a celebrity owner. The airline says it was “saddened” to hear the news. United has had streak of bad publicity recently, most infamously after passenger David Dao was dragged out of the flight and lost two front teeth because the plane was overbooked.

It’s not often animals die on a plane, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation. Only 35 animal deaths were recorded in 2015. But of those deaths, 14 happened on United Airlines flights, with a further nine being injured.

United issued a statement to the BBC, saying: “We were saddened to hear this news. The safety and well-being of all the animals that travel with us is of the utmost importance to United Airlines and our PetSafe team.

“We have been in contact with our customer and have offered assistance. We are reviewing this matter.”

The Sun reported that the bunny was the 10-month-old son of the world’s largest rabbit—a 4-foot-long continental giant rabbit called Darius.

“Simon had a vet’s checkup three hours before the flight and was fit as a fiddle,” bunny’s owner Annette Edwards told the paper. “Something very strange has happened and I want to know what. I’ve sent rabbits all around the world and nothing like this has happened before.”