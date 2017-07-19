UK School Forced to Apologize After Featuring a Student Doing a ‘Jihadi Salute’ in its Newsletter

A British school has issued an apology after it showed a student doing the Islamic State’s one-fingered salute in the school’s newsletter.

The photo featured two male students, one of whom had an Iranian flag and reportedly made the ISIS salute.

The headmaster of Rainhill High School in Prescot, John Pout, claimed the photograph was put on the front page of the school’s newsletter “in error” and he noticed it only after concerned parents contacted him.

“It was a genuine error by a junior member of staff,” he told the Liverpool Echo.

One parent said they were outraged by the photograph. “I’m surprised the children weren’t spotted before the photograph was taken,” a parent told The Telegraph.

“My son said the lads concerned were always doing the salute. The head should have sorted this out.”

The scandalous newsletter was immediately removed from the school’s website and in the next newsletter the school apologized for causing “any offense”.

“We would like to apologize for any offense that might have been caused by a picture of the front page of last week’s Newsletter,” the latest newsletter read.

The picture showing a boy making ISIS salute was reportedly taken during school’s international-themed sports day, where pupils were given flags of different countries.

The student who made the salute is also standing near another student sporting a flag of the Soviet Union.

Headmaster Pout didn’t disclose whether the student will be disciplined over the controversy. “We will be dealing with it internally,” he said.