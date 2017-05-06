The Youngest Kennedy Takes the Stage With His Mom…It Looks So Easy

Caroline Kennedy is back in the public eye, and this time she’s bringing along the next generation.

President John F. Kennedy’s daughter recently returned from her post as President Obama’s Ambassador to Japan. This weekend Ms. Kennedy is returning the favor by helping secure an award for Mr. Obama from the JFK Presidential Library in Boston. Obama will receive the “Profile In Courage.” Kennedy’s 24-year-old son Jack Schlossberg will be the one actually giving the award. The dynasty goes on.

Ms. Kennedy appeared with young Jack on the Today show Friday morning. This week, Jack was also lucky enough to attend the Met Ball along with his mom. He looked cool in a sort of camouflage tie. She was dressed in something of a chintz dress with multiple tiers.

Jack is off to Harvard Law School next Fall, after attending Yale for college. He bares a striking resemblance to his late-uncle John Kennedy. A lot of TV viewers lap this stuff up.

Jack’s sister, Tatianna, managed to score a job as a reporter at the New York Times at a very young age. According the Times website, she currently covers “climate change and the environment” for the Science section. She previously wrote the popular morning column New York Today and covered New York City and beyond for the Metro section.”

There were certainly questions about Caroline Kennedy’s qualifications for her role as U.S Ambassador to Japan, which has enormous economic and strategic importance to the U.S. Political gifts are, of course, nothing new. In this case, the Kennedy family was an early supporter of candidate Obama. The late Senator Teddy Kennedy notably turned on Hillary Clinton in favor of Obama at a critical juncture in the 2008 campaign.

During Kennedy’s tenure in Japan, tens of thousands of people demonstrated against the American military presence on the Japanese island of Okinawa following the murder of a 20 year old Japanese woman. A 32-year-old civilian worker at the U.S air base was implicated in the crime.

50,000 American military personnel are stationed in Japan. Aggression from North Korea makes this deployment increasingly important. And after years of incidents involving rape, and other crimes by members of the U.S. military, there is a lot of anger and resentment among Japanese over the Americans deployed in their country. As Ambassador, Kennedy presided over the “partial return of the land used by American troops in Okinawa.” She helped arrange the return, and was praised by some for her negotiating skills and for reducing the U.S. footprint in Japan, perhaps at exactly the wrong time.

Now, according to The New York Post, “Kennedy’s ‘dream’ is to become a US senator from New York, following in the footsteps of her late uncle, Sen. Robert F. Kennedy.