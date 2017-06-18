Tennessee Hero Details Harrowing Moments That Led to Arrest of Two Escaped Fugitives

Convicts Ricky Dubose and Donnie Rowe became the two most wanted men in America after they killed two guards and escaped from their prison transport in Georgia. Their run across state lines ended when one citizen apprehended them in rural Christiana on Thursday, in neighboring Tennessee.

The man who made the arrest, Patrick Hale, has revealed details about what led to the capture. Hearing from neighbors that the two convicts were possibly headed in the direction of the rural town, Hale says he loaded every gun in his house. Moments later, he saw the two convicts cross a barbed-wire fence, some 300 yards from his back door, and onto his property.

“I prayed like I never prayed before,” said the 35-year-old Hale at a press conference on Friday. After calling 911, Hale says he had to decide whether to lock himself and his family in a panic room, or run away.

Hale says that they decided to take the latter option. He got in his car and started backing up. But the two men “began to take off their shirts and wave them at us as if to slow us down,” he said.

Hale says that he didn’t have to draw his gun. “At that point, I realized I had two ex-cons wanted for murder who just shot at law enforcement and nothing to lose,” said Hale, who was with his 3-year-old daughter. “And for some reason, they started to surrender and lay down on their stomachs on my concrete driveway. If that doesn’t make you believe in Jesus Christ, I don’t know what will.”

The two fugitives stood back up to take a drink of water from a nearby water faucet. At that time, he realized that he had a shotgun in a truck with a full tank of gas, which they could’ve used to escape. A 911 dispatcher described how the two convicts walked over to Hale with their hands in the air.

“I was ready to do whatever I could. It was just me and my daughter that day,” said Hale.

Instead of making for the truck, the two men simply laid back down on the ground and were arrested when the police arrived just moments later. Both men are now being extradited back to Georgia, where they will have to face justice for the murders of the two prison guards.

