Teenager Woos Yale Admission Team With Essay On Papa John’s Pizza

Imagine her surprise when a teenage girl found out she had been accepted at Yale University after submitting an application essay about… her love for Papa John’s pizza.

Carolina Williams of Brentwood, Tennessee received a letter from the prestigious school’s admission committee in March announcing the good news. More surprisingly, the letter highlighted one of the ten essays she had written for the application as a stand out.

“It really tickled me that they specifically commented on that one because there were a ton of essays,” William told ABC News. “I think it stood out because it was just very genuine and reflective of me and it was kind of taking a risk, I guess.”

I just want @PapaJohns to know that I wrote a college essay about how much I love to order their pizza and it got me into Yale 🍕👌 pic.twitter.com/lDlzEErHCn — Carolina Williams (@justcarolina22) May 9, 2017

Williams decided to write her eulogy to the pizza chain in response to a prompt asking students to pen an essay about something they love to do.

“I love to order pizza from Papa John’s so much. I do it like once a week,” she said. “That was my first thought when I saw that prompt.”

Putting a funny twist on the task, the teenager wrote about how ordering slices from Papa John’s as a child had made her more independent.

One member of Yale’s admissions team told her she had “laughed out loud (then ordered pizza)” after reading her application while another said “I laughed so hard on your pizza essay. I kept thinking that you are the kind of person that I would love to be best friends with.”

The night she found out about her acceptance, Williams celebrated by ordering… none other than Papa John’s.

Despite getting into the notoriously competitive Ivy League school, the southern girl has decided she would rather head to Auburn University this autumn. Rumor has it that they have a Papa John’s in their student center on campus.

Picture credit: Facebook/ Auburn Alumni Association