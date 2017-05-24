Shocking Mugshot Goes Viral as Florida Man With ‘Joker Face’ Arrested on Gun Charge

A Miami man with Joker hair and tattoos (Health Ledger Joker, not Jared Leto Joker) was arrested after being accused of pointing a loaded gun at passing cars.

Lawrence Patrick Sullivan, 29, is being held on $5,000 bond and charged with carrying a concealed firearm, according to NBC 6.

Sullivan was found carrying a Smith & Wesson handgun with six bullets in the chamber. He told police he didn’t have a concealed weapons permit because it was too expensive.

In video of his bond hearing, Sullivan told the judge he still lives at home with his mother. His current listed profession is “tattoo model.” Sounds lucrative.

Sullivan also tried to waive his right to a public defender, claiming he didn’t feel like filling out the paperwork, but the judge was able to talk him out of it.

Surprisingly, he’s not even the first Joker wannabe of 2017 to got arrested for doing edgelord shit in public. In March a guy Virginia guy was locked up for carrying around a sword in full Joker make-up and a cape. Apparently that guy was arrested for the stupid mask, not the stupid sword.