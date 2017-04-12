Scariest Mugshot: Ohio Man Who Attacked His Son with a Hatchet Wins the Prize

His face looks like a caricature more than an actual human. And his actions are just as outlandish. Can you imagine this guy running at you with an axe? His son did. Thankfully, he missed, and now the dad is in jail for it.

Noel Dawson Jr., a 63-year-old Ohio man, pleaded not guilty to charges of domestic violence and assault after he chased around his adult son with a hatchet in a fit of rage. Dawson was also charged with a second-degree misdemeanor for criminal damage, and a fourth-degree misdemeanor for failure to disclose personal information after he refused to identify himself to the police.

Dawson swung his weapon at the other man, but missed and hit a truck instead—leaving a large dent in the hood of the vehicle.

Court records indicate that Dawson “just shouted obscenities” when the arresting police officer attempted to get his information.

Dawson’s son, the victim of the attack, has filed a protection order against his father. He’s currently being held at the Lucas County Jail on a bond of $50,000. The judge removed his option to post 10% of the bail.

In his mugshot, Dawson’s contorted eyebrows make him appear more like a Disney villain than an actual person. His twisted grin and cock-eyed gaze seal the deal.

