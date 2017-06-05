Ruth Bader Ginsberg (Yes, the Supreme Court Justice) Has a New Workout Book

She doesn’t just write dissents, she pumps iron.

Sort of. Its mostly push-ups, planks and resistance band exercises, but Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg is one tough cookie both on the bench and off, according to a new book authored by her personal trainer, The RBG Workout: How She Stays Strong… and You Can Too.

The trainer, Bryant Johnson, an Army reservist and veteran exercise coach leads RBG in her rigorous routine twice a week. She picked up the workout habit in 1999 after she beat colorectal cancer and needed to rebuild strength she lost during treatment. She’s mentioned her workouts publicly several times, even telling an audience earlier this year that “a very important part of my life is my personal trainer.”

Johnson’s approach has worked so well that he’s now also training Justices Stephen Breyer and Elena Kagan, and Ginsberg gave him her blessing to write a book about how he keeps her 88-year-old frame in fighting shape.

The book, due out October 3, features illustrations of RBG doing all of Johnson’s signature workouts, wearing her judicial robes, her “dissenting collar,” as well as leggings and her “trusty gym sneakers,” according to a press release from the book’s publishers.

Even though the book is a tiny bit tongue-in-cheek, it does appear that RBG is working doubly hard trying to outlive the Donald Trump Presidency. He’s certainly not a fan, Tweeting, early on in his tenure, that the Supreme Court justice

“embarrassed all by making very dumb political statements about me. Her mind is shot – resign!” And she’d prefer that he not name her inevitable replacement.