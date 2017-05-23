Russian Girl Rescued After Jumping into Turbulent River to Complete ‘Blue Whale’ Suicide Challenge

Another teenager fell victim of the diabolical suicide “game” Blue Whale. A 15 year-old Russian girl from the Russian Caucasus region jumped into a turbulent river trying to complete the last task of the suicide challenge, but was luckily saved by three young men who happened to have spotted her from another shore. The incident was videotaped by the men.

Video footage from the scene, which appears to be shot on the cellphone by one of the men, captured the girl descending into the river and then being carried away by a strong current. The men tried to stop her by shouting “stay right there” but she leapt into the water. Reportedly the three teenagers jumped into the mountain river and dragged the girl to safety risking their own lives.

She later told the rescuers that she played a “Blue Whale”—an online “game” which has been linked to over 160 teenage suicides—and had a task to jump into the river as part of the challenge. The girl said she was 15 years old.

When asked if she was aware she almost drowned, the girl replied “yes” and giggled. She also said in the video that she downloaded the “game” online because “it’s cool… It’s adrenaline.”

“Blue Whale” game, which is now reportedly spreading to the West, is moderated by a “curator” who manipulates vulnerable teens into completing different tasks over the course of 50 days. The challenges reportedly involve hurting oneself, watching horror movies, waking up in the middle of the night, and culminate in the final task for the “player” to take his/own own life. The teens are told to send photos as proof that they complete their tasks.

Philipp Budeikin who admitted to being the creator of the sick “game” and one of its moderators claimed that he manipulated teens into killing themselves in order to “cleanse the society” from “biological waste” of people who were happy to die young. He was persuading the teens that they were the “rare” and “selected” ones. And those who refused to play he would threaten by saying that he would kill their family members instead. Budeikin is now in jail, but there are other moderators out there.

In March, British police has warned that “Blue Whale” suicide challenge is not a Russian phenomenon alone and has spread to the UK. There were also reports of a 15-year old girl in Spain who was saved from suicide trying to complete the diabolical game.

Last week Vacaville Unified School District in California issued a warning on the risks of self harm and suicide of the “Blue Whale” challenge.