Real Life Fargo: Oregon Man Arrested After Trying to Feed Co-Worker Into Wood Chipper Head First

A tree service worker in Salem, Oregon was arrested last week after he allegedly tried to force his co-worker into a wood chipper, according to The Oregonian.

26-year-old Scott Edward Iverson, for unknown reasons, snuck up behind his victim, put him in a headlock and attempted to shove his head into the whirling blades of the machine. Another employee managed to step in and push Iverson away before anyone’s head was turned to meat chips.

“The victim told investigators he feared for his life and thought he was going to die when the incident occurred,” police told The Oregonian.

The 22 year old victim told police that the attack was unprovoked and that he was unaware of any bad blood between him and Iverson.

After the incident, Iverson was on the loose for a few days until he was arrested Friday at a restaurant without incident.

Hmmm, this all sounds very familiar.