Putin Debating What Song to Play on Piano for Upcoming Date With Trump

Russian President Vladimir Putin isn’t sure which romantic piano ballad he’ll play for President Donald Trump when they meet for the first time at the G20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany, on July 7 and 8.

The subject came up after he was filmed playing the piano at Chinese President XI Jinping Beijing residence. Following two lovely renditions of “Moscow, Moskovskie Okna” and “Gorod nad Volnoy Nevoy,” a reporter asked the sexy slav if he had any idea what tune he’d play to impress his beau Trump.

“I don’t know. I think first we need to get together, discuss things, and choose the melody in accordance with the results,” Putin said.

This isn’t the first time Putin has put on a show. Last January, the misunderstood tyrant showed his sensitive side when he helped a meek Moscow State University student sing a lovely Soviet tune about space exploration (and presumably the supremacy of petrol).

At a charity event in 2010, Putin performed the beginning of the classic rock & roll tune “Blueberry Hill,” for a group of celebrities including Kevin Costner, Mickey Rourke, and Sharon Stone.

In case Putin’s butterflies are keeping him from thinking of the right tune, we at Heat Street compiled a list of potential songs he can play for The Donald:

Elton John—Tiny Dancer

Considering Trump is 6’2” and Putin is estimated to be around 5’6”, it’s safe to say that someone has a “tiny dancer” in their hand.

The Beach Boys—God Only Knows

The opening refrain of this classic (“I may not always love you…”) speaks directly to the complicated relationship between these two lovers. One day Trump is declaring his admiration for Vlad, the next Vlad says US-Russia relations have never been worse. Despite their spats, God only knows what they’d be without each other.

Simon & Garfunkel—The Only Living Boy in New York

If he really wants to know how much he just “gets” Trump, he’ll play this hit Simon & Garfunkel single about a simple young man in Manhattan who “gets all the news he needs from the weather report.” Sound familiar?

