Probation for Man Who Admits Having Sex Three Times With Miniature Horse

In Lancaster County, Pennsylvania a 22 year-old man who admitted having sex with a miniature horse will avoid jail and be given probation.

Travis Wagner plead guilty to misdemeanor charges of trespassing and sexual intercourse with an animal. Wagner was originally charged with burglary, which classifies as a felony, according to The Smoking Gun website.

“Since 2005, arrests for animal sex abuse and exploitation in the U.S. have risen dramatically. The number of arrests in 2014 was more than double the total number of arrests in the 30 years between 1970 and 2000,” according to The Associated Press.

In this latest Pennsylvania case, the horse’s owner told police that someone had been trespassing on his property late at night and had entered his barn which is home to the miniature horse and some cattle. The owner said the trespasser was driving a Dodge pickup truck.

After identifying Wagner as the suspected trespasser, cops interviewed him at his residence. During questioning, Wagner confessed that he had entered the barn to have sex with the miniature horse on at least three occasions and “admitted to inserting his penis into the miniature horse for approximately ten minutes and subsequently ejaculating into the horse’s rectum.”

Mr. Wagner will be on probation for two years probation and required to pay nearly $2,200 in fines and court costs.

Eight states — Hawaii, Kentucky, Nevada, New Mexico, Texas, Vermont, West Virginia and Wyoming — and the District of Columbia still lack anti-bestiality laws, according to The Associated Press. Some states apparently lifted earlier prohibitions on human-animal sex when they were updating their laws to remove sodomy as a crime.

The Humane Society says animals involved in sexual abuse are mostly horses, large dogs and sometimes deer. “Large animals are targeted in part because physical harm is more difficult to prove if perpetrators are caught. Psychologists have testified animals suffer psychological effects, including depression, anxiety and aggression.”

The Federal Bureau of Investigation now singles out animal cruelty offenses in its national crime statistics.

“It’s not a joke. It’s far more common than people realize it is, and far more sinister than people realize it is,” said one lawmaker in Ohio.