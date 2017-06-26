Prison Officials Under Fire for Treating Inmates to Stripper Show

People like to talk about prison reform and how unjust America’s criminal justice system is compared to our nations around the world. It seems like prison guards in South Africa had the right idea by offering lap dances and stripteases by professional, uh, dancers. That is until The System decided to intervene and oppress some of the countries most oppressed by calling the actions inappropriate, or whatever.

After photos circulated online of the stunt, 13 individuals are facing possible suspension from South Africa’s Correctional Services department. They brought the scantily clothed women into Johannesburg Medium-B prison to “rehabilitate inmates” last week for the Youth Month celebrations.

“The intention was never to have strippers in the facility‚” Acting National Correctional Services Commissioner James Smalberger said during a news conference.

Smalberger assured reporters that “no taxpayer money [was] involved in this ‘entertainment.'” So, what’s the big deal?

The department says an internal investigation has been opened and that many of these officials are facing suspension if rules were found violated. Prison officials expect an update on the investigation Friday.

Stay strong, prisoners. The moral arch of the universe is long, but it bends towards justice — and strippers.

