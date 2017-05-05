Porn Star Attacked by Shark After Sexy Underwater Shoot Goes Terribly Wrong

A porn star taking part in a glamorous underwater photoshoot was bitten by a shark off the Florida coast after it broke through the bars of her shark cage.

The pornographic actress, Molly Cavalli, who was wearing just a swimsuit, had jumped into the shark cage to swim in the sea with sharks while the photographer took pictures.

But shortly after she got in the water, she was savagely attacked by a lemon shark that broke through the bars of the cage and took a bite out of her leg.

Cavalli screamed in agony and was quickly taken out of water and pulled back onto the boat, where she showed her bloody ankle.

The model, who specializes in hardcore “girl on girl” pornography, needed 20 stitches for her wound but told her concerned fans on social media that she’s the recovery is going well.

“Thanks for your well wishes guys. I’m totally fine. It’s not as bad as it seems. I’m healing quickly. It was still an amazing experience,” she wrote on Instagram.

The photoshoot was suppose to show the custom built hardware that is able to support underwater live feeds, The Daily Star reported.

Tens of thousands of people who watched the clip on YouTube attacked the design of the shark cage, which left Cavalli exposed to the shark attack.

Camsoda vice-president Darren Press claimed the model was allowed to get into water only because it was believed the sharks there are harmless.

“Our intention was to have Molly quickly dive into the shark cage with the camera and begin broadcasting as lemon sharks circled nearby,” he said.

“From what we gathered, lemon sharks are predominantly docile and relatively harmless.

“During the broadcast, a shark approached the cage which made Molly nervous. She swam up to the surface as the shark approached. Her foot rose above the protective net and was bitten.”