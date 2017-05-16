Police Catch Drama Teacher Having Sex With Student in Back of Car

A drama teacher in Tamarac, Florida was caught by the police having sex with her 15-year-old student in the back of a car, according to the Miami Herald.

Pamela Stigger, 33, claimed she was “only trying to mentor him,” after police found her at 2 a.m. Thursday, “moments after she had engaged in sexual acts with a 15-year-old boy in the back of a car.”

The arrest report said the Sheriff’s office found the teenager nude from the waist down and that he told the deputies he had sex with Stigger.

According to a Sheriff’s office spokesperson: “When [Stigger] was questioned about what they were doing and if they had, in fact, engaged in sexual acts, she denied being engaged in these sexual acts … despite the fact that the young man was undressed.”

She also tried to claim the student tried to seduce her first, before changing her story to flat out denial.

Stigger is facing two charges of sexually battery and one count of lewd conduct with a minor.

She was the student’s drama teacher at Forest Glen Middle School last year and holds a “custodial relationship” over him.

Stigger who has worked for the school since 2008, has been put on “administratively reassigned away from the school, and will not be permitted access to students.”