Police Arrest Man Wearing ‘Drunk Lives Matter’ Shirt Drunk Driving

By Lukas Mikelionis | 12:28 pm, April 5, 2017

Newville Police Department in Pennsylvania claims to have arrested a man sporting a “Drunk Lives Matter” shirt for driving while intoxicated.

According the police department’s post on Facebook, 44-year-old Elwood Gutshall III was arrested after police saw him commiting multiple traffic violations. After the man was stopped and tested, his blood-alcohol content was .217—nearly two and a half times Pennsylvania’s limit for drivers.

Gutshall was wearing a green St. Patrick’s Day shirt reading “Drunk Lives Matter”. The shirt recently caused a furor online after people deemed the shirt “offensive and scary” and “racist” for appropriating the Black Lives Matter slogan.

Melissa Kravitz, a writer at left-leaning Mic.com, attacked the shirt, claiming it calls the whole of St Patrick’s Day into question.

“This parody delegitimizes the Black Lives Matter slogan by altering it to encourage a day of debauchery and binge drinking, and the shirt also implies the main point of St. Patrick’s Day is to get drunk,”

The man caught driving drunk is facing a list of charges, including DUI Highest Rate, Driving under DUI suspension, and traffic violations, according to CBS Pittsburgh.

 

