Police After Fugitive Man Dressed as a Penis for Violent Assault of Unarmed Man

Police in Britain are hunting a man dressed up as a giant penis who assaulted another man and shattered his shin bone and tore ligaments.

The assailant wearing an unusual dress was reportedly with a group of others on a night out in Leeds, The Sun reported.

The 26-year-old man was attacked by the giant inflatable penis costume-wearing man around 3am on April 2.

The victim suffered some serious injuries: a shattered shin bone, dislocated and cracked knee and torn ligaments. Due to the injuries, he was forced to undergo an operation at the time and further surgery will be needed.

The assailant is described as a white man, 6ft tall with a shaved head.

Another person involved in the assault is described as shorter man with stocky build and black hair.

“The victim was very badly injured in this attack and will still require further surgery,” said detective Constable Gaynor Burt, of Leeds District CID.

“While the nature of costume worn by one of the group might be amusing to some, we are hoping that mentioning it will jog someone’s memory and assist in tracing those responsible for what was a serious assault that has left the victim with long-term consequences.

“We have been making extensive enquiries to identify those involved and would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information that could assist in tracing the group involved, who were possibly a stag party or similar.

“The costume worn by one of the group is very distinctive and we think anyone who encountered them during the evening would recall it.”