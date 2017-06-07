Peacock Wreaks Havoc in California Liquor Store, $500 Worth of Wine Wrecked

Talk about ruffling feathers!

A cheeky peacock has wreaked havoc inside a California liquor store, smashing over 500$ worth of expensive wine and champagne.

To the shock of both staff members and customers, the fowl swooped inside the Royal Oaks liquor store in Arcadia Monday, and began flapping its wings, causing a rampage.

Store manager and college senior Rani Ghanem told the Associated Press he didn’t even notice the sharp-clawed bird coming in until a customer walked in and asked him where “el pollo” (Spanish for “the chicken”) was.

After trying and failing to direct the peacock outside, Ghanem , a 21 year old resident from San Bernardino resolved to call the Los Angeles County animal control officer.

But when the officer showed up and tried to get the bird under control with a fishing net, he did no better than his younger counterpart.

“He was trying to get it with the fishing net, and (the bird) jumped on the first wine bottle. When that happened, I was like, ‘Aw, this is about to be a big mess,’ “Ghanem said. “He tried to get it again with the net … It just went straight diving into all the bottles. The more he kept on trying to use the net, the more it kept on flapping its wings and knocking everything over.”

The pair eventually managed to tame the peahen and take it outside, unharmed.

All in all, the bird stayed in the store for 90 minutes and broke $500 worth of the family store’s best bottles.

Despite her expensive tastes, the animal control officer told Ghanem the peacock would be released at the Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanical Garden. The peahen has not been fined.