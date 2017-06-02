Pastafarian Successfully Gets Driver’s License Photo Wearing Colander on His Head

Religious freedom for some, or religious freedom for all?

That’s the question Pastafarians have to ask themselves everyday living in the so- called free United States of America. This subjugated monotheistic religious minority believe a giant, omniscient spaghetti monster that lives in the sky created the universe and has complete control of its fate.

This week, Arizona man Sean Corbett won an important victory for his proud, storied religion. The member of the Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster successfully attained a state driver’s license while wearing a colander on his head. He received his license in the mail Tuesday.

After years of getting turned away at DMV’s Corbett finally got the license that adequately expresses his religious beliefs. Unfortunately state officials say they will void the license, according to The Arizona Republic.

Corbett says the license is an act of religious freedom.

If Muslims can take their photos in a hijab and Sikhs in a turban, why can’t Pastafarians get theirs in a spaghetti colander?

He first tried to obtain his license in 2014 and said he was treated disrespectfully. “I tried a couple different locations and was met with a lot of pushback and resistance,” Corbett told The Republic. “I was scorned at every location I went to, and they put out a memo about me, so by the time I got to (the) fourth and fifth MVD, they stopped me at the door.”

Founded in 2005, Pastafarianism has since been legally recognized as a religion by New Zealand and the Netherlands.

The giant spaghetti monster was first discovered by a brave physics grad student at Oregon State. Bobby Henderson sent a letter to the Kansas State Board of Education, which was having hearings about whether to teach evolution in school. The letter said he believed carbon dating was being manipulated by the Spaghetti Monster, “changing the results with His Noodly Appendage.”

Henderson demanded his beliefs receive equal time in classrooms alongside creationism and evolution. Since that letter, Patafarianism has spread across the Internet, attracting thousands of loyal adherents.

Corbett says he will fight the state if they void his license.

“For the government to step in and say, ‘You have the right to religious freedom but we’re not going to allow you to recognize this religion’ is just preposterous.”

