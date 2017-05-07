Paris Hilton’s Brother Conrad is Arrested, Again, For Stalking the Daughter of Paris’ Sex Tape Partner

There is a lot of irony, and maybe some tragedy, around the recent arrest of 23-year-old Conrad Hilton. The hotel heir had been dating Hunter Daily Salomon, the daughter of poker player Rick Salomon, the man with whom his sister, Paris Hilton, had made a sex tape in 2003. Conrad’s obsession with 21 year-old Hunter became so extreme that a California court granted a restraining order to keep him away from her. The original order was issued in 2015 after his ex-girlfriend “said he would show up to her house at all hours, cry to her mother saying he wanted to marry her daughter, and refuse to leave.”

Now TMZ reports that Hunter went to Rick Salomon’s house, stole his Bentley, and then drove to the house belonging to his ex-girlfriend’s mother, which violated the restraining order. Conrad is charged with grand theft auto and violation of a restraining order.” It’s the second time he’s been arrested for trying to make contact with Ms. Salomon.

Just to keep track. Conrad is 23 years-old. His ex-girlfriend, Hunter, is 21. When Hunter’s dad, Rick, was having sex with Paris, he was 34 and Paris was 19. Not a lot of separation, maybe even a little creepy.

In the famous “One Night in Paris” tape, Rick Salomon repeatedly mentions Paris’ relative youth and even says, “you can’t drink you’re just 19 years old.” Paris had a reality show which debuted soon after the tape leaked, the Hilton family went to counseling after the whole episode, and Paris’ fame, and earning power as a celebrity, grew exponentially. During an interview in the early 2000s with Howard Stern , Donald Trump said he watched the sex tape with his then girlfriend, Melania. “Now, somebody who a lot of people don’t give credit to but is in actuality very beautiful is Paris Hilton,” Trump told Stern. There are a lot of rich kids in the world and plenty of celebrity children with problems. But the Hilton kids are special. And Conrad may indeed be “troubled,” not just rambunctious and guilty of youthful indiscretions. The youngest Hilton was arrested in 2014, “following an incident aboard an international flight during which he hurled profanities and made threats against fellow passengers. ‘I am going to f***ing kill you!…I will f***ing own anyone on this flight… they are f***ing peasants,’ Conrad shouted, according to court documents obtained by People magazine. “During the flight Hilton also was accused of smoking weed in the bathroom of the plane. He became so erratic the flight crew had to restrain him to his seat after he had passed out. Conrad pleaded guilty and at the sentencing received three years of probation, 750 hours of community service, and was ordered to participate in an outpatient substance abuse program including drug testing, and mandatory mental health evaluations,” according to The Daily Mail.

The night before she went to jail, Paris made a point of being photographed eating a “last super” with her mom and sister at the famous Beverly Hills restaurant Mr. Chow’s. Then she enjoyed a night out.

These sort of articles usually end with a snarky or sanctimonious line such as “maybe Conrad was watching back then” or “hopefully Conrad can break the cycle.” With these people, it’s not likely. Good luck, kid.