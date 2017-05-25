Outrage at South Korean Politician Caught on Tape Rudely Pushing Wheelie Suitcase

A video of a South Korean politician and his suitcase has gone viral, taking memes of male entitlement to a whole new level.

On Tuesday Kim Moo-sung, the 65-year-old politician arrived at Seoul’s Airport and as he entered the arrival’s hall he nonchalantly pushed his wheelie suitcase to his assistant without looking at him. The clip of the incident has gone viral after being posted on Youtube by South Korean news channel. His smooth maneuver has been dubbed “authoritarian no-look pass”—a reference to a basketball move where a player looks in one direction but passes the ball to the teammate in another.

The incident quickly drew outrage as many viewers suggested the “no-look pass” is a symbol of male entitlement and the elevated status of middle-aged men.

“This shows… the way he treats his subordinates! How does he act in private if he even acts like this in an airport?… This is the bare face of the Korean elite!” said one comment on Korea’s biggest web portal.

Redditors had their own discussion about the video titled “Korean politician swag” which gathered over 2,000 comments.

To me it seems more like “you don’t have to walk all the way over here, I’ll roll my bag to you”. Edit: “…while facing the throng of reporters photographing me” said one Redditor.

“If by ‘swag’ you mean ‘douche’, then absolutely,” another user wrote.

Watch the video and decide for yourself if this meme is meant to become mainstream.