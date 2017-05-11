Oregon Man Charged With DUI After Crashing Into an Alcohol Addiction Clinic

An Oregon man has been arrested under the suspicion of driving while drunk after he crashed his truck into an alcohol addiction rehab center, raising the definition of “irony” to new heights.

Christian James Powell, 23, lost control of his Ford Ranger pickup, drove across oncoming lanes and crashed directly into The Crossroads, a clinic for treating drug and alcohol addiction.

Powell struck a large sign and three different vehicles parked in the clinic’s parking lot before crashing into a modular unit on the property. Witnesses who came to his aid found an unconscious passenger, and two dogs that were riding in the bed of the pickup. According to NR Today, one of the dogs was thrown through the rear window, while the other sustained significant injuries.

Powell sprinted off when police officers at the scene attempted to confront him. He was found arguing with rescuers when they got there. Following a short chase, police tasered him and placed him under arrest.

Both the man and his passenger, who remains unnamed, were treated by paramedics and transported to a nearby hospital by ambulance. The two dogs were taken by animal control for medical treatment.

Police told the news that they believe alcohol contributed to his crash, and have charged Powell with DUI, five misdemeanor counts and one felony count for failure to perform the duties of a driver. Police also tacked on charges of third-degree assault, reckless endangerment, interfering with a peace officer, two counts of animal abandonment, and one count for driving uninsured.

Powell is currently locked up in Douglas County Jail in place of a $125,000 bail.

Ian Miles Cheong is a journalist and outspoken media critic. You can reach him through social media at @stillgray on Twitter and on Facebook.