Chiropractor Arrested at Border After Fleeing Charges of Child Rape

An Oregon chiropractor has been arrested by U.S. Customs and Border Protection after he was caught fleeing to Canada following sexual abuse charges against children. Shane Espinoza was arrested by agents at the Canadian border in Blaine and turned over to US Marshals.

Espinoza, 45, is facing charges of unlawful sexual penetration of a minor, sex abuse, sodomy and rape in Hillsboro. The Hillsboro Police Department issued a warrant for his arrest last Thursday.

Speaking in a statement, Area Port Director Terry Schulze said it’s the CBP’s job to “remain diligent in their efforts to intercept wanted individuals before they can do further harm to someone.”

Espinoza hosted a program to provide affordable $20 physicals at Banks High School for student athletes, where he allegedly assaulted his victims. It is unclear how many students were assaulted by the chiropractor, or if the student who came forward with the allegations is a student at the school.

A spokesperson for the Hillsboro Police Department informed Patch that Espinoza “probably knew something was up” due to the timing of the release of his warrant and subsequent arrest.

Ian Miles Cheong is a journalist and outspoken media critic. You can reach him through social media at @stillgray on Twitter and on Facebook.