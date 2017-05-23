North Carolina School Recalls Yearbook Featuring Pro-Trump ‘Build That Wall’ Quote

A high school in North Carolina has recalled all of its yearbooks after finding out they contain a quote in support of Donald Trump’s proposed border wall.

An unnamed female senior featured the President’s rallying cry of “Build that wall” underneath her picture in Richmond Early College High School’s yearbook.

Officials only found out about the “offensive” quote after a screenshot of the student’s photograph was posted on social media, prompting mixed reactions.

It was decried as racist and hurtful to minority students at the school – while others simply mocked her lack of imagination.

“What I’m even more upset over is the fact that this is the best she could do in choosing a powerful quote that captures the essence of her character,” one person called Dan English said.

“Seriously?! I would be embarrassed to know that my defining moment in the yearbook was advocating for Trump’s divisive agenda” he continued.

According to the Charlotte Observer, 22% of Richmond High School students are Hispanic.

Around 20 of the books had been distributed school principal Tonya Waddell discovered the “errors” in the first versions. They were taken back the same morning and are being reprinted, the school district said.

“Earlier this week, it was discovered by school administration that Richmond Early College yearbooks had errors and inappropriate comments. The principal immediately collected the distributed yearbooks,” the Richmond County school system said on its Facebook page.

“We regret that this incident has occurred and are currently working with the yearbook’s publisher to make corrections.”

Some students criticized the school for effectively shutting down an opinion they don’t agree with, and defended her right to free speech.

“When did the first amendment become inappropriate?” wrote one.

Kayla Sierra Hicks, a student at a nearby college, wrote: “If one doesn’t know how to handle something that differs from their opinion other than complain about it while putting others down at the same time, you shouldn’t be graduating high school or allowed to be in this world on your own.”

The National Coalition Against Censorship (NCAC) has issued a statement criticizing the high school’s decision to cancel the distribution of the books.