New Service Lets You Put Dead Spouse’s Ashes Into a Dildo

For anyone who says innovation is dead, I present you this latest development in the sex toy market: the 21 Grams.

Created by Netherlands-based designer Mark Sturkenboom, the device is a glass urn that allows users to put their loved one’s ashes inside — 21 grams, hence the name.

According to Sturkenboom’s website, the device is “a memory box that allows a widow to go back to the intimate memories of a lost beloved one.”

The device comes in a case that functions as an amplifier and features a scent diffuser so that users can open “a window to go back to moments of love and intimacy.”

Like the freak he is, Sturkenboom thought of the idea after seeing an old woman he helps with her groceries hold an urn containing the ashes of her late husband. Sturkenboom felt that she could better honor her dead lover by putting his remains inside a dildo.

“In that same period I read an article about widows, taboos and sex and intimacy and then I thought to myself, ‘can I combine these themes and make an object that is about love and missing and intimacy?'” he said in an interview with Metro.

Follow Joe Simonson on Twitter.