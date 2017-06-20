New Research: Millennials Most Likely to Lose Their Jobs to Robots

Millennials supposedly know way more about the artificial intelligence revolution than any other generation—with good reason.

A new study from Gallup entitled “3 Trends That Will Disrupt Your Workplace Forever,” by Andrew Dugan and Bailey Nelson reports that 37% of millennials are at high risk of losing their job to automated machinery compared with 32% of the two older generations who are predicted to suffer the same fate.

The Gallup study concludes:

Millennials are the generation most vulnerable to the threat of A.I. and automation as they are disproportionately more likely to hold positions that [will] one day be replaced by this new technology. The reason is that with more experience under their belt and greater enhanced professionally developed skillsets, baby boomers and Generation X workers are less ripe for automation to replace what they do.

Jason Dorsey, Millennial expert and chief strategy officer at the Center for Generational Kinetics, told Forbes: “The jobs at risk of being replaced by A.I. are not just the entry-level jobs that people typically assume, but rather the repetitive white-collar jobs such as in accounting and financial services.

“The result is that Millennials more than any other generation in today’s work force are at direct risk of having their careers forever altered by A.I. …The bottom line is that Millennials have 40 or even 50 working years ahead, especially since most aren’t on a plan to retire.”

Other industries that robots are predicted to rampage into include manufacturing, retail trade, middle managers and even therapists.

McKinsey & Company report last January found out that “half of today’s work activities could be automated by 2055”.