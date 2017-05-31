New Batch of DNC Conspiracy Theories Emerge After Prosecutor Found Dead on Florida Beach

The obsession surrounding murdered Democratic National Committee staffer Seth Rich has ballooned into a shit storm of epic proportions. Conspiracies swirled surrounding his death, while police investigations floundered and provided no substantial leads. Some conservative pundits have suggested that Rich was the one who leaked a trove of DNC emails to Wikileaks and that he was murdered as revenge. All this attention, while the Rich family themselves were calling on everyone to calm down and be respectful.

Well, now there may be a new mysterious death to add to the growing conspiracy theories.

Last week, federal prosecutor Beranton Whisenant was found dead on a beach in Hollywood, Florida, which is in ex-DNC chairman Debbie Wasserman Schultz’s district. (Some embarrassing emails written by Wasserman Schultz were part of the Wikileaks DNC dump.)

Police say Whisenant suffered head trauma possibly caused by a gunshot, according to the Miami Herald.

“When the tide came in he obviously was caught in the surf and tumbling,” an eyewitness told NBC Miami. “[He was] very well dressed wearing a sort of a casual business shirt, black pants, and all of his personal effects were on him and that’s what we found unusual.”

Whisenant worked in the major crimes unit in the U.S. Attorney’s office in Miami and usually dealt with immigration cases. ABC News reported that he “had been working on visa and passport fraud cases, according to court documents.”

At face value, the crime has nothing to do with the DNC, and certainly nothing to do with the Seth Rich investigation. But some people online are still fitting Whisenant’s death into elaborate conspiracy theories.

Some believe that he was investigating the immigration status of the Awan brothers, the Pakistani congressional IT aides who have been accused of stealing equipment and the possible breaches of the House IT network. Imran Awan worked for Debbie Wasserman Schultz.

Last week, Wasserman Schultz threatened the police chief with “consequences” for not returning the laptops seized in the investigation of the Awan brothers.

Has DNC gone full mafia?

Fed prosec Beranton Whisenant, 37, found dead in Miami 5 days ago.

He happened to be investigating DNC voter fraud. pic.twitter.com/rD8yrm5vXY — Philip Schuyler (@FiveRights) May 29, 2017

There is no information out yet as to whether or not Whisenant had anything to do with the case against the Awan brothers.

But this theory has been gaining traction on Twitter and reached the top of the_donald subreddit four times in the last five days. Multiple threads about the murder and possible connections with the DNC have also appeared on 4chan/pol/.

With a growing number of mysterious murders to analyze, it’s clear these conspiracies won’t die down anytime soon.