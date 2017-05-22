Neo-Nazi-Turned-Muslim Kills Roommates for Disrespecting His Faith

A Florida man arrested for shooting and killing his roommates said he did so because they disrespected his faith after he left his neo-Nazi beliefs and converted to Islam.

Devon Arthurs, 18, of Tampa, allegedly shot his two roommates Jeremy Himmelman and Andrew Oneschuk in order to “bring attention to his cause.” He was also reportedly upset about anti-Muslim sentiment before slaying the two men and creating a hostage situation in a Tampa smoke shop with a female employee.

“He further informed all three victims that he was upset due to America bombing his Muslim countries,” according to the police report.

While police brought him to a patrol car after he surrendered, Arthurs mentioned “Allah Mohammed.”

“I had to do it,” the report quotes Arthur. “This wouldn’t have had to happen if your country didn’t bomb my country.”

Arthurs also stated that he carried out the killings because “he had been privy to neo-Nazi internet sites threatening to kill people, and he had developed a thinking that he should take some of the neo-Nazis with him.”

Police charged him with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated assault and three counts of armed kidnapping. He remains in jail without bail.

