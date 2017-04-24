Gun-Toting Muslim Charged With Terrorism for Threatening Christians on Facebook

A Muslim man who broadcast a threat towards the attendees of Christian conference in Sioux Falls, South Dakota on Facebook, is facing charges of terrorism despite earlier being let go by the police.

On Friday a Sioux Falls police spokesman said the local police department wouldn’t press charges against the 45-year-old man, identified as Ehab Jaber.

“He had a lot of guns with him, but he wasn’t breaking any laws,” local police officer Sam Clemens told KDLT-TV after the incident. “He didn’t threaten anybody directly. He didn’t threaten any groups of people, anything like that, and it’s not illegal to carry guns or have guns with you.”

However, the decision not to press charges against Jaber was later reversed and he has been charged with one count of making a terrorist threat – a class five felony with a maximum sentence of five years in prison, The Christian Post reported.

Originally from Saudi Arabia, Jaber was escorted out of the Christian conference last week, prompting him to broadcast his disturbing threat to its attendees, who he claimed should be “terrified” as he showed his guns in the car.

Sporting a shirt that reads “I’m American, I’m a Muslim, I open carry, I conceal carry, and I’m dangerous only if you’re stupid” and carrying a copy of the Koran, he allegedly began disrupting the gathering and started filming the conference on his phone, forcing security to remove him from the venue.

Jaber then went to his vehicle and started broadcasting his threat, saying “ya know, if you want to be really scared?” He then allegedly produced various handguns and an AK-47 as he repeated: “Be scared.” He then showed what looks like like an AR-15 and said “Be f***ing terrified.”

Warning: The video below contains strong language.