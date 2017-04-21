Millennial Pandering: A New Age Finance Company Resurrects Rabbit Ears & UHF

Some companies don’t really need to exist.

The self-described millennial digital finance news start-up “Cheddar” says it is partnering with Dunkin Donuts to distribute new age TV rabbit ears and program a few long forgotten UHF television channels with its roster of guests on public relations tours.

It’s strange news because here are a few things which are likely not true: Millennials all over the country are crying out for new linear television networks. Those who do care about finance news want to watch linear television and have free antennas from Dunkin Donuts. Again, not likely. For people under the age of 40, or maybe it’s 50, UHF used to mean (still means) the high numbered channels on the television dial when there was actually a dial. The channels often came in fuzzy unless you had an antenna. And you could optimize the signal by wrapping the rabbit ears in tin foil. Now, the millennial centric folks at millennially focused Cheddar have a great product extension for millennials.

“Cheddar will air on so-called UHF sub channels, bits of the spectrum that came into use when broadcasters switched to digital signals. Its videos will appear in Cleveland; Orlando, Florida; and Kansas City, Missouri — on channel 42.5 in the latter market,” according to Bloomberg.