Meet the Dominatrix Who Whacked One Guy’s Nuts 18 Times Because He Voted for Trump

Many people viewed the 2016 election as a reflection of America’s worst impulses. Others saw a populist disrupter and a a hyper-qualified symbol of female empowerment. Others, like the couple who live in La Domaine Esemar in upstate New York, just got extremely horny and created a business out of it.

Thanks to the diligent reporting by Vice‘s Callie Beusman, the world can be introduced to dominatrix Mistress Couple and her lover, Master R. A professional BDSM practitioner, Mistress Couple spends her days whacking Trump supporters in the balls or whipping them on the ass. You can find plenty of dominatrix’s catering to the needs of horny bankers all around New York, but what makes this madame special is her Hillary Clinton moniker and that she caters to men who dress up like the president.

Initially, Mistress Couple started posting online ads as “Madame Hillary” as a joke, but she quickly got a number of sincere responses. “I was so enjoying Trump having his ass handed to him in the debates that I was like, Oh, this is a character that I could get into doing role play with in sessions,” Mistress Couple told Vice.

Her primary clientele are Trump supporters who feel guilty or ashamed for supporting him. Occasionally, Mistress Couple shared, she gets liberals who are turned on by a role-play scenario where they’re abused for supporting the Republican president.

“I want you to fart up my nose so much that my face turns orange and my nose squeaks just like Trump’s. I’ll be sure to set up an appointment so you can fart in my deplorable basket that I call a nose,” Mistress Couple quotes one client as saying.

One visitor, named Mike, atoned for supporting Trump while Mistress Couple electrocuted his nipples until he screamed out “I’m with her.”

After a series of electrocutions and spankings, Mistress Couple swung a golf club into Mike’s testicles for each million President Trump spent on his visits so far to Mar-a-Lago — 18 in total.

“This pain is temporary, but this memory is going to last for a long time,” she said after the session. “And I hope that it affects the way that you think about things moving forward.”