Married Teacher Mom, 45, Banned from Teaching For Life After Prom Night Threesome With Teen Girl

A lusty British teacher who organized an orgy with two male friends and a female teenage student has been banned from teaching for life.

In 2007, Francoise Jenkins, a 45-year-old married mother, conducted a two-year-long sexual affair with the 18-year-old female student, according to a disciplinary panel which published its findings this week.

Jenkins, who had worked as a substitute teacher at Danum Academy in Doncaster, South Yorkshire since 2007, has now been banned from teaching due to her inappropriate behavior. The professional conduct panel of England’s National College for Teaching and Leadership suspended Jenkins after finding her guilty of unprofessional conduct.

The panel first heard that the teacher befriended the female student after acquiring her mobile number from a school computer, according to the Daily Mail. She is later said to have seduced her at a school prom. After the school-organized party, Jenkins met up with the 18-year-old for drinks and took her home, where they had sex with another man (identified as Individual A).

A member of the panel, Dr. Robert Cawley said: “Pupil A describes how she had sex with Individual A but cried and had asked for it to stop as she did not want to have sex with a man.”

Jenkins told the panel that as their relationship progressed, the man they had sex with became more involved but they did not have full intercourse with the girl as she was “worried about becoming pregnant.”

During another encounter, Jenkins invited the teenage girl to her house, along with a male friend where the group engaged in sexual congress. The disciplinary board heard that Jenkins offered to pay the first man money to the tune of £13,000 to keep his mouth shut about their illicit activities.

“I paid him off in the end as he wouldn’t leave the house and asked for money to stop him telling,” said Jenkins, who later changed her story to say that it was only connected to getting him to leave her house.

The former teacher denied she had sex with the student while the girl was still enrolled at the school, but the pupil disputed the account. Also disputing that account, the panel found, were text messages between Jenkins and the student. In some of the messages, Jenkins had instructed the girl to delete text messages detailing the affair.

The panel heard that the student initially reported the sexual relationship to staff at the homeless shelter she was living in at the time. The staff passed on information to the school, but no action was taken against Jenkins as the student refused to push the issue. Eventually, the student informed the school directly of what happened and Jenkins was suspended.

Jenkins left the Danum Academy in July 2015, but continued teaching elsewhere. She was suspended from all teaching work following the allegations. The disciplinary panel has deemed fit to ban Francoise Jenkins from teaching from any school, college, youth facility or children’s home in England.

