36-year-old middle school teacher Jaclyn McLaren has admitted to having sexual relations with two of her male students at the same time and sending nude selfies to a number of others. She claims she somehow succumbed to blackmail at the hands of children as young as thirteen.

Aside from sending the young boys photos of her self, “McLaren admitted that she met two boys on a local trail, where she drank beer with them and took them back to her car, where she ‘fondled and kissed’ them. She then performed oral sex on both boys.”

McLaren, who is a teacher in Ontario, Canada argued that she was forced into sending nude photos of herself after a male student who “was using her phone for school purposes in class searched through her personal photos and found one of her exposed breasts.”

The student then apparently showed the photo to two classmates. McClaren admitted she asked the boys not to reveal the photo, but one demanded more sexually illicit pictures in exchange for not telling others about the teacher sex photos.

One of the 13-year-old boys claimed he received photos of McClaren’s breasts and vagina through via Snapchat and then passed them on two other boys.

Another boy said he also received pictures on Snapchat in the summer of 2014, when he was 14, but McLaren said those photos were sent the following year.

One boy who was actually, a 17-year-old, said that she sent him photos of her breasts and a video of herself nude and performing a sex act. Admitting willful negligence, the teacher claimed she didn’t know his age, and didn’t ask.

An Ontario courted ultimately convicted McLaren of “sexual exploitation, two counts of luring, one of possession of child pornography, one of making explicit material available to people under 18 and one of making it available to people under 16.”

She’ll serve two years in prison and be forced to register as a sex offender — after which she will receive “sexual treatment”.