Married Man Faked Terror Plot to Avoid Taking His Girlfriend on Vacation

A married man has gone to extraordinary lengths to avoid going on holiday with his online girlfriend.

Police in the Indian city of Hyderabad arrested 32-year-old Motaparthi Vamshi Krishna on Thursday for allegedly staging an elaborate hoax about an aircraft hijack plot.

According to a statement from Hyderabad City Police Mr Krishna emailed Mumbai police claiming to be a woman who overheard six men at a hotel plotting to hijack planes in the cities of Hyderabad, Chennai and Mumbai the next day.

As a result, extra security was put in place at the three airports.

But Mr Krishna ended up admitting he made it all up after police tracked him down by tracing the IP address of the computer the email was sent off and CCTV footage.

During police interrogation, Mr Krishna said he staged the hoax after his online girlfriend proposed a holiday to Mumbai and Goa but he couldn’t afford to take her. He said he told his girlfriend of his financial woes but she wouldn’t take no for an answer.

Mr Krishna, a travel agent, then decided to make it look like the airline cancelled the trip, afraid that his girlfriend would no longer speak to him if he cancelled the trip himself.

He created a fake airline ticket, emailed it to his girlfriend, then tipped off the police about the phony terror plot from an internet cafe.

Speaking at a press conference, B. Limba Reddy, Deputy Commissioner of Police at the Commissioner’s Task Force in Hyderabad, who led the investigation, said, “He didn’t have the money, but if he cancelled because of that, it would have hurt his pride, and his friendship with the girl would’ve come to an end,” CNN reported.

“So, his thinking was that if the flight was to be cancelled and it was because of the airport, he wouldn’t be at fault.” Mr Reddy told CNN that Krishna is married and has a child, adding that he is active on social media. Mr Krishna was arrested on four charges, including impersonation and providing false information. The charges could result in five years in prison and a fine of $150. And on top of that, he faces the wrath of two scorned women. This story was originally published at news.com.au