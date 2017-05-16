Married Elementary School Teacher Mom, 43, Arrested for Having Sex ‘Multiple Times’ With Underage Boy

A female Trenton, New Jersey elementary school teacher has been arrested for having sexual relations “multiple times” with an underage boy on a number of different occasions.

Rayna Culver, of Burlington Township, New Jersey was charged with second-degree sexual assault and second-degree child endangerment on Wednesday. Prosecutors claim the romantic affair began last year, but would not say if the boy’s age or if he was a student of hers.

The most recent public records show the 43-year-old woman making $96,000 annually after working with children for over 19 years.

In 2016, she received a Frederick Hipp Foundation Excellence in Education Grant, given to teachers to “expand their visions of excellence” in their classrooms.

Facebook photos from Culver’s account show a woman proud to work with children. One cover photo posted on her account features what appears to be someone thanking Culver for her contributions to the public school system.

Her “likes” section on Facebook suggest she’s also a supporter of Vermont socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders and other major Democratic Party figures. The Facebook profile also says that Culver is married.

On what appears to be her Pinterest account, Culver describes herself as an “avid reader, dog lover, educator and parent!”

Follow Joe Simonson on Twitter.