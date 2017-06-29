Man Who Streaked Naked at New Zealand Rugby Match is Crowdfunding His $3,650 Fine

A man who pulled off a naked streak at a New Zealand All Blacks rugby match on Saturday is begging the public for money to cover his $5,000 ($3,650 US) fine.

A video of the man, who hasn’t been named, shows him quietly sitting among 50,000 spectators without his jeans just before he runs onto the field. It happened during last weekend’s game at Eden Park , Auckland between New Zealand’s national team and the British and Irish Lions. He runs for about 30 meters before being apprehended by security guards.

His fundraiser titled “Support the Run” asks people to cover the fine of $5,000 (NZ) he received for the pitch invasion. So far, he has received $613.32 from generous members of the public.

“If you are here you have probably already seen the video that has gone viral,” the fundraiser states.

“The support on the night was fantastic but it is needed now more than ever – A hefty fine is likely to come and all support is hugely appreciated. Just think – if you were happy to pay $400 for 80 minutes of rugby, that is $5 a minute.. So could you spare another dollar for that extra 30 seconds of entertainment?”

The fundraiser added that the size of the fine will be confirmed after he appears in the Auckland District Court on Friday. If the fine turns out to be less than $5,000, he has pledged to donate all excess cash to charity.

The man spoke with NZME Radio about the incident, saying “It was a bit of spur-of-the-moment peer pressure from a few different people, my father being one of them and yeah, I went for a bit of a run.

“To be honest, not a lot was going through my head, just thought I’d have a bit of fun and they obviously didn’t like it as much as I did.

“It was still fun while it lasted.”

He has already been banned from the Eden Park ground for two years.