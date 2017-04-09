Machete-Wielding Refugee in Germany Rapes Woman Camper, Makes Her Boyfriend Watch

A Ghanian refugee in Germany has been arrested after he snatched a young woman from her tent and raped her, all while her horrified boyfriend was made to watch.

The couple was on a dream camping trip in the Siegaue Nature reserve, north of the former German capital of Bonn, according to the Daily Mail, when the 31-year-old refugee approached them last week while wielding a machete.

As the refugee dragged the woman from her tent to rape her, he also threatened the boyfriend, who was forced to watch his 23-year-old lover violated.

The boyfriend contacted police and medical responders took his girlfriend to the hospital. On Saturday, the rapist was arrested in Siegburg after one person recognized him from the police wanted poster. DNA testing confirmed the attacker’s guilt, claims the police.

He attempted to escape the arrest, throwing a backpack at one police officer. The rucksack, meanwhile, turned out to be one stolen from a barbecue party shortly before the rape happened.

Rapes by migrants have become a serious problem in Germany since the refugee crises began. German police has been receiving hundreds of tips from the public about alleged sexual attacks.