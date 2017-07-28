Lazy Woman Calls Out Mountain Rescue Service Asking For a Ride Down Because She Was Tired

A female mountain climber in Sweden called out air ambulance and rescue personnel because she felt tired and wanted a ride back down from a mountain she had scaled.

The woman, who was climbing with her husband near Jokkmokk, just north of the Arctic Circle, contacted the rescue team saying she was unable to walk and couldn’t get down from the mountain without assistance, The Local reported.

After the ambulance arrived to rescue the woman, paramedics discovered that she was just tired.

The rescue service doesn’t consider tiredness a life-threatening condition and advised the couple either to climb down the mountain by themselves or to take the helicopter – provided they pay for it.

Radio station P4 Norrbotten claims the couple decided to pay 30,000 kronor ($3,655) for the helicopter ride.

Local police said this wasn’t the first incident of lazy climbers trying to trick the rescue service for a ride down a mountain.

“Mountain rescue should be for when there is a danger to life or health. That’s when you should help people down, but if you have food and a roof over your head maybe it’s better to wait a bit until you’re feeling a bit stronger later,” a police spokesman said.